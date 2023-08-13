Rita S. (Belisle) Berube, 99, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in the St. Antoine Residence with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of the late Alfred A. Berube.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of Joseph and Marie (Beaudoin) Belisle.
Rita was a homemaker. She was a member of Royal Travelers, St. Joseph’s Senior Citizens, St. Louis and St. Anthony’s Chorale, a member of the Fleet Reserve Auxiliary of Blackstone Valley, and a volunteer at St. Antoine Residence.
She was a hands-on mom and wife who enjoyed traveling with her husband and her friends. She loved spending time with her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed her puzzles, sitting in the sun and going out to eat with her friends, having the occasional glass of Southern Comfort or apricot brandy.
Rita is survived by her two daughters, Rachel Gagnon and her husband, John, of North Smithfield and Denise Girard and her husband, Paul, of Blackstone; three grandchildren, David, Eric, and Jason; four great-grandchildren, Daniel, Lilly, Emmalyn, and Kinley. And several nieces and nephews.
She was also the grandmother of the late Lisa Gagnon and sister to the late Normand, Romeo, Roger, Raymond, and Lucien Belisle and Jeannine Corriveau.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at 9 a.m., from the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, R.I., with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland, R.I. Burial will be in St. Jean the Baptist Cemetery Bellingham, Mass. Relatives and friends are invited; Visitation is from 8 to 9 a.m., in S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.
