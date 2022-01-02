Rita T Kelleher, 95, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas J Kelleher Jr. Born in Central Falls, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Anna (Giblin) Tennyson.
Rita worked for Valley Gas Company for 13 Years before retiring. She was a volunteer and Eucharistic minister at Madonna Manor in North Attleboro, Mass.
She is survived by her children Thomas Kelleher and wife, Carolyn; Mary Grady; Maggie Flanigan; Maureen Franklin; Colleen Whelan; and Brian Kelleher (Ellen). She was the mother of the late Joseph Kelleher and sister of the late Mary Proulx, Alfred Tennyson, James Tennyson and Raymond Tennyson.
She also leaves 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visitation at Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Atteboro, Mass., on Monday, Jan. 10, at 8:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Transfiguration of the Lord Parish at St Mary’s Catholic Church, 14 Park Street, North Attleboro, Mass. 02760.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Rita’s name to the National Centre for Padre Pio Barto, Pa., would be appreciated at www.padrepio.org.
