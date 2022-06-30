Robert A. Aldrich, 77, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the beloved husband of Maureen (Smith) Aldrich. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Aaron and Bertha (Williams) Aldrich.
Mr. Aldrich was a laborer for Local #271 Laborers Union for 30 years before retiring in 2000. He lived in Glocester most of his life, before moving to East Greenwich in 2015. He was a 40-year member of the Harmony Fire Department and a 50-year member of Laborers Union Local #271. He loved nature, being outdoors and photography. He enjoyed helping people, served his community and friends and was everyone’s “go to” guy.
In addition to his wife, Maureen, he is survived by his brother Charles A. Aldrich, of Glocester; sisters Mabel L. Coyne of Glocester, Priscilla E. Miller of N.Y. State, Gail W. LaMontagne of Uxbridge, Mass., and Norma M. Knight of Madison, Conn. He was the brother of the late Milton L. Aldrich, Ellen F. Michie and Linda L. Tourigny. He was the uncle to many nieces, nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
His funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Harmony Fire Department, P.O. Box 360, Harmony, RI 02829, will be appreciated. For online condolences, visit, www.TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com.
