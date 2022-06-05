Robert A. “Bobby” Raymond Sr., of 25 Lamoureux Blvd., North Smithfield, R.I., passed away on May 8,2022, at Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor, Fla., from septic shock at the age of 74. He was the husband of Kathy A. (Tancrell) Raymond. They shared 48 years of marriage together.
Born in Woonsocket, R.I., he was the son of Alfred N. and Rita L. (Theroux) Raymond. He attended Woonsocket High School and Johnson & Wales University. He also attended Oklahoma Ferrier’s College and was a blacksmith for several years. Bob became an assistant starter at the New England racetracks then a thoroughbred horse trainer. He began training in 1979 at Suffolk Downs in Boston. He also trained at Tampa Bay Downs, Lincoln Downs, Narragansett Park, Finger Lakes, Rockingham Park, and Delaware Park. Bobby trained 1294 winners in his 43-year career and finished the 2021-2022 Tampa Bay Downs meet in a tie for eighth place in the trainer standings with 17 victories. He was honored in March as the track’s Salt Rock Tavern Trainer of the Month. Raymond was quick to deflect the credit for his accomplishments from himself to his employees.
Bob’s heart was so big, he was a generous and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He hardly ever took a minute for himself and never had a problem helping people. He had a great love for the animals and especially all the people he was involved with. His friends were for life, and he always made everyone laugh. Bob was a great storyteller and will be sorely missed by many. He touched so many people and the outpouring of love and affection since his passing has been unbelievable.
Bob was devoted to the church and always described himself as a "Roaming (Roman) Catholic" as he attended churches in whatever city/state he happened to be in. He faithfully watched services on the television or phone during COVID restrictions.
He is survived by his spouse, Kathy; his son, Robert A. Raymond II; grandchildren, Robert A. Raymond III, Haley D. Raymond and Ethan J. Burt. He also leaves his brothers, Alfred Raymond and fiancé, Christine Chevrette, Paul Raymond and long-time partner, Lynda Labbadia; nephew, Nicholas Raymond; nieces, Jennifer Brien, Tara Raymond and Kaitlyn Decker; sister-in-law, Gail Beland; daughter-in-law, Stacie Fortier; and former daughter-in-law, Jordan Burt. He was predeceased by his parents, Alfred N. and Rita L. (Theroux) Raymond.
The memorial service will be held at Holy Trinity Parish Church, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket, on June 13, 2022, at 10 a.m. Family will receive visitors at 9:30 a.m., prior to the start of the mass.
Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Rehabbing and Rehoming Thoroughbred horses at www.aftertheraces.org, the Disabled Jockeys Fund at www.pdjf.org, or the charity of your choice.
