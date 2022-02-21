Robert A. Glassey, 76, of Woonsocket, passed away on Jan. 25, 2022, at Miriam Hospital.
He was the beloved husband of Susan (Ferschke) Glassey. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late Ernest and Pearl (Chevalier) Glassey.
Bob was a policeman in the city of Woonsocket from 1967 to 1973. He left the police force to work in a management position for Grossman’s Lumber. He worked a combined total of 40 years for Grossman’s Lumber and Douglas Lumber rising to the District Manager Position before retiring in 2006. He was a life member of the Circle Laurier Club and a member of the R.I. Lumber Association.
Besides his wife, he leaves his four daughters, Lisa Angione of Naples, Fla., Tammy Irwin and her husband, Frank, of Woonsocket, Shelley Brown and her husband, Raymond, of Millville, Mass., and Brenda Reilly and her husband, Brad, of Lantana, Texas; a brother, Thomas Glassey, of Bellingham, Mass., 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers Armand and Ernest Glassey.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St., Woonsocket, from 5 to 7 p.m., concluding with a prayer service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.