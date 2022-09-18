Robert A. Miller, 81, of Cumberland, passed away on Saturday, Sept., 17, 2022. He was the husband of Joyce M. (Hunt) Miller.
Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Arthur and Marjorie (Smith) Miller. He resided in Cumberland and Lincoln for most of his life.
He received his Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Science degree in pharmacology from the University of Rhode Island.
Mr. Miller was employed as a toxicologist for the Rhode Island Department of Health for 30 years.
He was an avid golfer and member of Wanumetonomy and Lincoln Country Clubs. He was also a member of various church and community choirs. He was a member of the Cumberland Community Methodist Church and First Presbyterian Church of Newport.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his two sons, Robert A. Miller of Pascoag, Andrew N. Miller and his wife, Susan, of Smithfield; his daughter, Susan E. Miller, of Smithfield; his two sisters, Marilyn Smayda of Wakefield and former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard; his seven grandchildren, Erin, Patrick, Annie, Melanie, Drew, Allison and Robert; his great-granddaughter, Adelyn; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Bob's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 4:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Salvation Army - Lower Blackstone Valley, 102 High St., Pawtucket, RI 02860-2103.
