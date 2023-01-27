Robert A. Paquin, 93, of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
He was the beloved husband of the late Mary (McKiernan) Paquin. Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Alfred and Ida (Bourgeault) Paquin.
Bob was an army veteran of the Korean War. In 2021, he had the opportunity to visit the Korean War Memorial in Washington, D.C., as a member of “Honor Flight Zulu” sponsored by the R.I. Fire Chiefs Honor Flight Hub.
A graduate of Bryant College, Bob was a meat manager for the former Almac’s Supermarket for over 30 years. Bob was a very active parishioner of the former St. Leo the Great Parish. Along with his late wife, he facilitated “Evenings for the Engaged” for the Diocese of Providence and was a team member for Worldwide Marriage Encounter.
Bob was a member and former past president of the LeFoyer Club, Pawtucket and sang with Les Gais Chanteurs for 46 years. He served on the Pawtucket School Committee for eight years. He was also a member of UFCW, and Local 328.
He is survived his children, Maureen Alger (Rick), Kathleen Church, and Robert Paquin (Ana Nobre). He also leaves his grandchildren Richard and Peter Alger, Kary Marie, Keith and Keigan Church and Robert and Alex Paquin and his great-grandchildren Nathaniel and Jackson Church. He was the brother of the late Gerard Paquin, Anita Bergeron, and Lillian Jardin.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m., in St. Margaret Church, 1098 Pawtucket Ave., Rumford. The Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Visiting hours are on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Costigan-O’Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage St., Pawtucket.
In lieu of flowers, donations to R.I. Fire Chiefs Honor Flight Hub, P.O. Box 28132 Providence, RI 02908-3700, in memory of Bob, would be greatly appreciated.
