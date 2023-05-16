Robert A. “Rob” Raymond II, of North Smithfield, R.I., passed away on March 29, 2023, at the Suncoast Hospice Care Center in Palm Harbor, Fla., with his mom by his side. His dad passed away last May. Rob fought a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Woonsocket, R.I., he was the son of Robert Alfred Raymond Sr. and Kathy (Tancrell) Raymond. He attended North Smithfield High School and the University of Rhode Island. He also attended truck driver school and obtained his CDL license. Rob worked as a bartender, then later became a carpenter and was a member of the North Atlantic Carpenters Union. He also worked with his dad training and grooming thoroughbred horses and raced at Tampa Bay Downs and Delaware Park.
Rob was a longtime Ford truck enthusiast, he was an avid sports fan, enjoyed boating and fishing, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends. He took after his dad with his storytelling and jokes and making people laugh.
Rob is survived by his mother, Kathy, his children Robert A. Raymond III, Ethan J. Burt, and Haley D. Raymond; aunt Gail Beland; uncles Alfred Raymond and Paul Raymond; and cousins Nicholas Raymond, Jennifer Brien, Tara Raymond, Kaitlyn Decker, Amy Monroe, Douglas Beland, and Gene Tancrell. He was predeceased by his father, Robert Alfred Raymond Sr.
Many thanks to the doctors, nurses, and all the Hospice staff for your compassion and kindness extended to Rob at the end of his life.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Road, North Smithfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 10 a.m., at Holy Trinity Church, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket, R.I.
Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Suncoast Hospice Foundation online at https://suncoasthospicefoundation.org/donations2/ or by check and sent to: Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd Clearwater, FL 33760 Attn: Donor Services, or to any cancer foundation/charity of your choice.
