Robert A. Walsh, 85, of Cumberland, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
He was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth “Betty” (McDermott) Walsh. They had been married for 60 wonderful years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late James R. and Helen (McGuinness) Walsh.
Bob was a loyal and proud employee of New England Telephone for 45 years, working his way from pumping gasoline in the Pawtucket garage to the position of director of labor relations in Boston.
An avid golfer, Bob was a long-time member and past president at Highland Country Club in Attleboro, Mass., where he built many long-standing friendships and perfected his lightning quick back swing. A loyal friend and mentor to so many, Bob was quick with a smile, wink or sign of the cross to let you know he cared. Bob enjoyed giving back and volunteered his time at Amos House, to the town of Cumberland, and at St. John Vianney parish in Cumberland. Bob’s singular goal in his later years was to make someone smile and laugh every day ... he exceeded this goal.
He is survived by his children, Robert Walsh Jr., Jack Walsh and his wife, Annabelle, Kathy Lynch and her husband, Stephen, Bill Walsh and his wife, Lisa, and Christine Phillips and her husband, Christopher. He also leaves his grandchildren, Erik, Katie, John Jr., Angel, Lily, Christie, Maggie, Michael, Meaghan, James, Brittany and Brandon as well as his great-grandchild, Oriana. He was predeceased by his son Michael Walsh, brother David Walsh and daughter-in-law Gail Colburn.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m., in Saint John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are Tuesday, Dec. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, www.oneillfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Amos House, 460 Pine St., Providence, RI 02907.
