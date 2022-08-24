Robert B. “Rob” Hill, 93, of Johnston passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket.
He was the husband of Helen A. (Jamieson) Hill and the husband of the late Doris (Anderson) Hill.
Born in Arlington, Mass., a son of the late Paul B. and Irene E. (Brueck) Hill, he had lived in Cumberland for many years before moving to Johnston 22 years ago.
He was a plant superintendent for Flint Ink for many years before retiring. He was a member of the Providence House of Printing Craftsmen.
Rob was a member of Four Corners Community Chapel, Cumberland, where he served as secretary of the Men’s Association.
He was a Korean War Army veteran.
Besides his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Laurie Carleton, and her husband, Mark, of Westboro, Mass.; two sons, Bruce C. Hill and his wife, Jane, of Lincoln and David Hill and his wife, Joanne, of Westford, Mass.; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Rob also leaves three stepsons, Douglas S. Bubier of North Providence, Daniel Bubier of Pawtucket and Brian Loiselle of Arizona; several stepgrandchildren; several stepgreat-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Virginia Holden.
His Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. in Four Corners Community Chapel, 200 Angell Road, Cumberland. His entombment, with military honors, will be private in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston.
Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Hill’s memory to Four Corners Community Chapel, 200 Angell Road, Cumberland, RI 02864 or Beacon Hospice, 1 Catamore Blvd., East Providence, RI 02914, would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
