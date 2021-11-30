Robert “Bob” C. Rioux, 70, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 27, at home after a courageous 18-month long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family.
He was the husband of Denise M. (Poirier) Rioux. They met in college and were happily married for 47 years.
Bob was born in New Bedford, Mass., and was the son of the late Albert and Beatrice (Boucher) Rioux. He grew up in East Hartford, Conn., before moving to Rhode Island 48 years ago.
Bob graduated from East Catholic High School in Manchester, Conn., in 1969, graduated from Stonehill College in 1973 with a degree in Early Childhood Education, and went on to earn two master’s degrees. He worked in the Pawtucket School Department for 31 years, first as a 5th-grade teacher then as a librarian, spending time at Curvin McCabe Elementary School and Shea High School. After his retirement from Pawtucket, he worked for 13 years as a high school librarian at Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School in Fall River, Mass.
Bob loved books, traveling, dining out, and most of all, he loved spending time as Pepere to his two grandchildren. He was an avid reader. From newspapers to novels, he could often be found reading. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and his boys. In places near and far, from family trips to France and Colonial Williamsburg, hockey tournaments in Montreal, day trips to Hampton Beach, and summers in Brewster on Cape Cod, he created a lifetime of memories with his family. While traveling, he loved sharing his wealth of knowledge about the history of churches he came across and religious orders associated with them, as well as practicing his French. He loved to explore on long walks – he had a great passion for everything around him. He was a kind, gentle person to all those in his life.
In addition to his wife, Bob leaves two sons, Nicolas Rioux and his wife, Jessica, of Boca Raton, Fla., and Cumberland, R.I., and Christopher Rioux and his wife, Lauren, of Smithfield, R.I.; his sister, Denise Rioux of East Hartford, Conn.; and two beloved grandchildren, Lucas and Evelyn.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Bob’s life to be held with visiting hours from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, and continue on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., at the Historic Saint Joseph’s Church, Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob’s memory to the Lifespan Cancer Institute at Rhode Island Hospital, P.O. Box H, Providence, RI 02901 or https://giving.lifespan.org/LCI .
