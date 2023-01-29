Robert "Bob" J. Russell Jr., 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, with his loving family by his side.
He was the devoted husband of the late Beverly A. Russell. Bob and Beverly celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 30th.
Born in Woonsocket, R.I., he was the son of the late Robert and Mary (Hlyn) Russell Sr.
In 1956, Bob joined the Navy serving as an FTMSN (Fire Control Technician Seaman) aboard the USS Yosemite (AD-19). After being honorably discharged, he attended college at the University of Denver. Bob was an electrician by trade, he enjoyed a long career and retired from CVS Corporate.
Bob was hard to miss and always remembered– with his 6-foot-4-inch frame and his signature handlebar mustache.
For many years, he played on several local men’s leagues, the Woonsocket YMCA Basketball and Tupperware Men’s Golf. He was a lifelong sports fan – he loved the Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics and Chicago Cubs teams. His greatest sports moments included watching the New England Patriots win the Super Bowl in 2002, the Red Sox win the World Series in 2004, and the Chicago Cubs win the World Series in 2016.
Bob also enjoyed his annual Father’s Day seafood feast at George’s, attending the USS Yosemite reunions with Beverly, and playing pitch where he and Beverly were unbeatable partners. He was an active parishioner at Our Saviour Parish.
Bob was affectionally known as Pop, to his eight grandchildren and two great-grandsons. He loved being a grandfather, always supported them by attending their sporting events, treating them to pizza and ice cream, and hours of playing Marco Polo in his pool.
In addition to his grand children and his favorite sports teams, Bob loved tooling around in his vintage 1959 Triumph TR3.
Bob is survived by his three loving daughters, Robin, Kelly and Mindy, along with sons-in-law Mike, Joe and Stephen. He adored his eight grandchildren, Chelsea, Jake, Meredith, John, Lorenza, Claire, Kate and Grace. He considered himself blessed to know his two great-grandsons Nick and Jay.
A private committal service with full military honors will be held on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Veterans Memorial Museum RI, 78 Earle St., Woonsocket, RI 02895, or to DAV (Disabled American Veterans) 109 Haverhill Ave., Warwick, RI 02886, in Bob’s memory would be greatly appreciated.
