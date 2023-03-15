Funeral services for Robert "Bob" Lee Hadley Jr. were held Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Riverwood Family with interment in Riverwood Memorial Park, Brookhaven, Miss.
Mr. Hadley, 79, of Bogue Chitto, Miss., died Feb. 19, at Southwest Regional Medical Center. He was born to Robert Lee Hadley and Margaret Belgers Hadley, March 11, 1943, in Pawtucket, R.I. Bob attended Lincoln schools and Central Falls high school. Bob loved the Christmas holidays with the family.
Bob faithfully served his country for 20 years in the United States Air Force. During his time of service he received the following awards and medals: Marksmanship Ribbon, Air Force Longevity Service Ribbon with four oak leaf clusters, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with three bronze stars, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, and Air Force Commendation Medal.
Following his discharge from the United States Air Force, his family moved to New Hampshire where Bob found employment as a professor of paramedic emergency medicine at New Hampshire Technical Institute for 15 years. He was very well liked and respected by his colleagues and students.
In August of 2005, he had enough of the cold New Hampshire winters and moved his family south to Mississippi during Hurricane Katrina! Here he was a paramedic for Kings Daughters Medical Center. He enjoyed listening to classical music and reading as well as taking in all the beauty of the outdoors. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda Phyllis Davis Hadley; son, Jason Robert Hadley; and brother, George W. Hadley and wife, Judith.
