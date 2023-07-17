Robert "Bob" Patrick Lennon, 61, of Haverhill Corner, N.H., passed unexpectedly on the morning of July 1. Bob was at home in a favorite spot overlooking the Connecticut River and valley.
Bob was born on July 10, 1961, to John and Patricia (O'Neill) Lennon at Notre Dame Hospital in Central Falls, R.I. Bob grew up in Pawtucket with his three siblings, spending summers on the beaches of Cape Cod. It also was never easy growing up the son of John Lennon during the Beatles era.
Bob loved the beach and his transition to early adulthood and nursing school went well on the beaches of Aquidneck Island. If anyone was looking for Bob in early April, look no further than the "Maximum Tanning Area" at Gooseberry Beach, others might call it the dunes. Bob enjoyed all that life had to offer, he loved to windsurf and was an accomplished equestrian, having mastered both English and Western riding. Bob never met a horse he didn't like. He inherited his father's love of history, consuming as much of it as he could. Even his travels when younger were usually to places of antiquity.
Bob graduated from the Newport Hospital School of Nursing in 1985 having earned the Excellence in Bedside Nursing award. Bob's first nursing job was at Newport Hospital, moving from staff nurse into a nursing administration position. After several years at Newport Hospital, he graduated from Roger Williams University with a bachelor's degree in social science and health services. Over his 38-year career he worked in critical care, cardiac cath labs, post anesthesia care, corrections and a brief assignment as a traveling nurse on the West Coast.
During Bobs six years living in Haverhill, he attained the "Trifecta of Healthcare" in the North Country, having worked at Cottage Hospital, The County Jail and finally at the Grafton County Nursing Home. After all the fast-paced, critical jobs he previously had, he enjoyed the slower pace and time to get to know his clients. Bob leaves behind his life partner and spouse of 38 years, Robert Lewis; his son, Edumar Rodriguez; siblings Steve Lennon and wife, Lisa, Laurie Langlois and husband, Jerry, and his youngest brother, Thomas Lennon; sister-in-law, Donna Charron. Bob had lots of nieces and nephews and loved them all. Last but never least, he leaves behind his beloved canines Prancer and Orbit.
Bob had deep faith his entire life and held firm to his religious beliefs, he spoke with his God daily. We had many pets over 38 years and Bob clung to the belief of the Rainbow Bridge, a bridge leading into heaven where all the people we loved and the pets we had greet us. Welcome home Bob.
In keeping with Bob's wishes and his private nature, there will be no visitation hours or formal service. His remains after cremation will be taken back to Aquidneck Island for burial at sea later this summer. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Grafton County Nursing Home activity fund at, Grafton County Nursing Home Association, Attn.: Activity Department, 3855 Dartmouth College Highway North Haverhill, NH 03774. To offer the family an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com. Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is assisting with arrangements.
