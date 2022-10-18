Robert C. “Bob” Brin 65, of Elm Street, Woonsocket, passed away on Oct. 16, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the husband of Barbara (Peloquin) Brin. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late George E. and Lucille H. (Brousseau) Brin.
Robert C. “Bob” Brin 65, of Elm Street, Woonsocket, passed away on Oct. 16, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the husband of Barbara (Peloquin) Brin. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late George E. and Lucille H. (Brousseau) Brin.
Bob worked for Garelick Farms for over 35 years, 25 as a truck driver and the latter years in shipping and receiving. He delivered The Providence Journal for 35 years. He was active in the Boy Scouts Troupe 6 at St Louis Parish and Girl Scouts Troup 1029 at St. Joseph’s Parish as well as a volunteer. He was also a member of The Royal Cadets. Bob liked trains and anything "Star Trek." He enjoyed camping and traveling. His greatest joy was spending time with family and friends, especially his granddaughters.
Besides his wife he leaves his children, Nathan Brin and his wife, Courtney Cross, of Worcester, Mass., Melissa Brin of Woonsocket, and Tina Wharton and her husband, Sean, of Blackstone, Mass.; siblings Therese Bellerose, Richard Brin, Rachel Brin, and Denise Brin all of Woonsocket, and Louise Carriere of North Smithfield, and his granddaughters Molly and Abigail. He was also a second father to Lynn Sobrack of Clearwater, Fla.
His funeral will be held Friday, Oct. 21, at 9 a.m., from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph’s Church, Mendon Road, Woonsocket. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are today, Thursday, Oct. 20, from 4 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904-9826 or Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Dr., Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 in his memory would be appreciated.
Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.