Robert C. Sawyer, 83, of Coventry, died Saturday, February 25, 2023, in Riverview Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Coventry.
He was the beloved companion of Jean Ascoli for 22 years, and husband of the late Denise G. (Cournoyer) Sawyer, to whom he was married 33 years. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Jeremiah and Sylvia (Carpentier) Sawyer.
Bob was the owner of Nationwide Construction Co. for 25 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a friend of Bill W., for many years, helping many people. Bob was a avid golfer, playing whenever and wherever he could.
Besides his companion, Jean, he is survived by his daughter, Melissa Martin, and her husband, Michael, and their children, Matthew and Michael, of Christiana, Tenn.; Jean's children, Richard Ascoli and his wife, Charlene, of N.C., Robert Ascoli and his wife, Rebecca, of Tampa, Fla., Susan Mattie and her husband, Jay, of Cape Cod, Mass., and Patricia Bennett and her husband, Glen, of Massachusetts; his siblings, Roger and Russell Sawyer, Janet Brunelle, Jo-Ann Bouffard, Carol Desrosiers, and Cynthia Arnold; as well as 13 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Robert "Robbie" Sawyer, and his siblings, Richard and Sylvia Sawyer and Nancy Gonsalves.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 9 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Wrentham Road, Bellingham, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.