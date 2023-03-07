Robert D. Charpentier, 68, of North Smithfield, died March 5, 2023, in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Edgar and Irene (Roy) Charpentier.
Mr. Charpentier was a 1973 graduate of North Smithfield Senior High School, and took business courses at Rhode Island Junior College. He worked in security for many different companies throughout the years, and had previously worked as an extruder operator for Miller Electric Co. Mr. Charpentier was a member of the American-French Genealogical Society, Woonsocket. He enjoyed building all different type of models, and doing jigsaw puzzles.
He leaves his son, Adam Charpentier, and his wife, Laura, of Cranston; his grandson, Harrison Charpentier; four brothers, Edgar Charpentier of Coventry, Richard Charpentier of Monroe, N.C., Paul Charpentier of Windber, Pa., and John Charpentier of Harrisville; two sisters, Theresa Charpentier of Woonsocket, and Linda Nadeau of North Smithfield; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Donald, Normand, and Francis Charpentier, and his sisters, Pauline Simpers and Constance Cournoyer.
His funeral will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023, beginning with visitation from 8:30-10 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American-French Genealogical Society, PO Box 830 Woonsocket, RI 02895-0870.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.