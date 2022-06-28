Robert E. Paquette (Bob), 93, of Pineridge Drive in Smithfield passed away June 23 surrounded by his loving family.
He was the husband of the late Mary B. (Whooley) Paquette for 44 years before the love of his life was taken too soon. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Oscar and Elizabeth (Bradford) Paquette. He had lived in Smithfield for 61 years, previously living in Providence.
He was an Army veteran serving in the Korean War. After returning from the war and working small jobs, he was proud to have worked his way up to a crew leader position with the lineman of Narragansett Electric now named Rhode Island Electric. Retiring after 43 years of dedicated service. His fondest memories were the calls in the middle of a night for all the big New England storms. The children always knew when a storm was coming, not due to the weather forecasts, he was standing next to the phone, waiting for it to ring and you couldn’t use the phone until he received his call for overtime. His work nickname of “Porky” still lives on at Rhode Island Electric, from the numerous practical jokes and humor that he brought to work every day.
He was a coach and board member with Smithfield Little League for over 27 years. A member of the Smithfield Senior Center, VFW Post 2929, and a coach with Smithfield Youth Hockey and an Assistant Coach with the Smithfield High School Hockey team. He was assistant equipment manager with the R.I. Reds and Providence Reds Hockey Teams and the Providence Bruins for over 65 years. Many hockey players from around the Smithfield area will remember the makeshift pro shop in his cellar at his residence. He provided players with the opportunity to buy and many times donated hockey sticks and equipment from the Rhode Island Reds and Providence Bruins to individual players and teams.
His humor, practical jokes and kindness were fully evident from the hundreds of players from mites to players currently in the NHL who always kept in contact or always asked how “packy” was doing when they came into contact from someone from the area. He made the game fun and always had a positive impact with all the players he coached and the many he joked with while watching games of players he didn’t even know. A true “rinkrat” for over 80 years.
He leaves his children, Marguerite Faulkner and her husband, Robert, of Narragansett, Terri Spadoni of Smithfield, Patricia Wilkes of Harmony, Suzanne Donnelly and husband, Paul, of Harmony, Robert Paquette and wife, Sheila, of West Greenwich and Joanne Squillante and husband, Robert, of Smithfield. He also leaves his sister-in-law Kathleen Whooley and her wife, Maureen Crimmons, and the late brother and sister-in-law John and Shirley Whooley.
He was the cherished and loving grandfather of Timothy Faulkner, Heather Siravo, Heidi Reilly, Thomas Spadoni Jr., Sarah Spadoni Lambrese, Tina, Maribeth and Angela Spadoni, the late Geoffrey Wilkes, Brittany Wilkes, Mary and Irina Donnelly, Robert C. and Anacapri Paquette, Nicholas and Robert Squillante; great-grandfather of Aleksander and Padraic Reilly, Henry Siravo, Abigail and Emily Spadoni, McKinnis and Carlin Spadoni, Gabrielle and Dylan Dompig, Mark Jr., Joseph and Charlotte Lambrese, Michael and Maisie Blais, Giuliana and Jason Jr. Turnbull.
He was the brother of the late Henry Paquette, Jeanette Carr, May Cannon, Corrinne Sheridan, Frances Paquette, Archie Paquette, Dorothy Souza and Pauline Casey. He also leaves behind a special niece of Julie Hong and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
His funeral was held on Monday, June 27, 2022, from the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Route 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville. A Mass of Christian Burial was held in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Smithfield. Burial with Military Honors was held in the R.I. Veterans Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the R.I. Special Olympics, 370 George Washington Highway, Smithfield, RI 02917, or the Smithfield Senior Center, 1 William Hawkins Trail, Smithfield, RI 02828, to be used for new bingo cards and dobbers.
For messages of condolence, please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
