Robert Earl Ranslow, 87, of Blackstone, Mass., passed away on June 6, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
He was the husband of Barbara (Feddern) Ranslow. He was the son of the late James Sr. and Tessie (Kroll) Ranslow.
Fondly known as ‘Buzz’ to all who knew him, he was born in Millville, Mass., in 1935. After marrying Barbara in 1957, they moved to Blackstone, where together they grew their life and family. As a young man he served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany, with an honorable discharge in 1957. He then pursued a career in satellite communications, working for Sylvania, Raytheon, Lucas Aerospace, ultimately retiring from SierraCom in 2001 as senior vice president of marketing and communications. He enjoyed a quiet faith as a member of the Blackstone Federated Church and St. Johns Episcopal Church in Millville, Mass. He was a Master of the Blackstone River, Montgomery Lodge Masonic Temple for many years.
Through-out his life he enjoyed woodworking, golf, fishing, traveling and whatever fun came his way. He especially enjoyed time spent at their lake house in Maine and boating on the lake. Most of all Buzz loved spending time surrounded by his family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by three daughters: Cindy Walsh and her husband, Brian, of Cumberland, R.I.; Patricia Fleuette and her husband, Jules, of Uxbridge, Mass.; and Karen Bissonnette and her husband, Daniel, of Blackstone. Buzz had seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by three brothers, James Ranslow Jr., Norman Ranslow and Raymond Ranslow.
Buzz’s family would like to thank the staff at Bayberry Commons, Pascoag, R.I., for the great care and support while Buzz was there.
His funeral will be held Friday, June 23, 2023, starting with a visitation at 10 a.m., in St. John Episcopal Church, 49 Central St., Millville, Mass., followed by a Mass at 11 a.m.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Attn: Donor Services, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or to St John’s Episcopal Church, PO Box 395, Millville, MA 01529.
