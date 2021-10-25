Robert F. "Bob" Allen, 77, of Cumberland, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was the husband of the late Caroline J. (Hitchen) Allen. Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Clarence E. and Eva M. (Cardin) Allen. Bob resided in Cumberland for most of his life.
He enjoyed camping with his family. He instilled a love of camping with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, spending many years camping as a family at Fisherman's Memorial Campground in Narragansett and Pine Acres in Oakham, Mass.
He was a heavy equipment operator for Local 57, East Providence, for more than 45 years.
He is survived by his children, Carlene J. Hervieux and her husband, Russell, of Lincoln, Nancy L. Maymon of Central Falls, and Robert F. Allen Jr., of Dayville, Conn; his sister Carol Gregory of North Bend, Wash; his six grandchildren, Timothy, Lauren, Zachary, Julia, Abigail and Benjamin. His two great-grandchildren, TJ and Charlotte along with many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Thomas E. Allen.
Bob's funeral service will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland, RI 02864.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com .
