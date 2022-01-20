Robert F. Quinlan, 89, of Dennis, Mass., and Naples, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, after a period of declining health.
He was the loving husband of Mary (O’Neill) Quinlan for 33 years. Born in Pawtucket, R.I., on Jan. 19, 1932, he was the son of the late Thomas and Frances (Mullarkey) Quinlan.
Following his graduation from St. Raphael Academy in 1951, he joined the U.S. Air Force and proudly served in Korea. After he received his degree from Roger Williams College, he worked at Raytheon Corporation for 35 years as an industrial engineer. He was very proud to have worked on the Patriot Missile system. Bob also had a special place in his heart for the people of Haiti. He made numerous trips to Haiti for volunteer work with a church group from Our Lady of the Cape in Brewster. He also volunteered for many years at holiday dinners for the homeless at St. Patrick Church in Providence. After retirement, he and Mary became Florida snowbirds and took many trips and cruises together.
In addition to his wife, Mary, he is survived by four children, John of Lincoln, R.I., Susan Antonio (Raymond) of Norfolk, Mass., and Naples, Fla., Thomas of Norton, Mass., and David (Kathy) of Glen, N.H., and Bristol, R.I. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a sister, Ann Brown Saute of Cumberland, R.I. He was predeceased by his sisters, Catherine Jacobs and Mary Callahan.
Services will be held in Rhode Island during the springtime and announced at a later date. Donations in Bob’s memory can be made to Cape & Islands Veterans Outreach Center (CIVOC) 247 Stevens St., Suite E, Hyannis, MA 02601, or online at https://capeveterans.com/donate/ or Together with Haiti Our Lady of Cape Church, 468 Stony Brook Road, Brewster, MA 02631.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted with William W. Tripp Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, www.TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com .
