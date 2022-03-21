Robert F. Tellier 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 4, 2022, in Hope Hospice in Providence with his family by his side. He was the husband of Laura A. (Gross) Tellier of Woonsocket. Bob and Laura celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on Feb. 15, 2022.
Born in Woonsocket, son of the late Felix and Georgiana (Bruley) Tellier.
He worked in the shipping department for ACS Industries for several years prior to retiring. He enjoyed walking his dog, cutting wood, watching TV shows, especially "Gunsmoke" and the "Rifleman," and spending time with his family, most of all his grandchildren.
Besides his wife Laura, he is survived by his three sons, Felix Tellier and his wife, Michelle, of Woonsocket, Robert Tellier and his wife, Michelle, of Providence, and Steven J. Tellier of Woonsocket; four daughters, Charlene Hebert of Conn., Barbara Frechette and her husband, Larry, of Woonsocket, Angelique Zariczny and her husband, Mark, of Harrisville, and Laura Jarry and her husband, Dean, of Woonsocket; one sister, Phyllis Cazeault, of Woonsocket; 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.
He was also the brother of the late Richard Tellier and Frances Brunelle. And father-in-law to the late Gary Hebert.
His funeral and burial are private. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd Woonsocket, RI 02895, is in charge of the arrangements. www.sdipardomcfh.com.
