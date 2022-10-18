Robert G. Erickson Jr., 81, of North Smithfield, R.I., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, at The Lighthouse Memory Care Center in Lincoln, R.I.
He was the beloved husband for 57 years of Barbara A. (Medeiros) Erickson and was the loving son of the late Robert G. Erickson Sr. and Tyyne (Kari) Erickson.
Bob was born and raised in Wareham, Mass., and was the valedictorian of the Class of 1959 at Wareham High School in Wareham, and went on to receive his Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Northeastern University in Boston. He began his career as a power sales engineer with Blackstone Valley Electric then moving on to EUASC, their service corporation in West Bridgewater, Mass., as manager of their Rate and Load Research Department, retiring after 33 years of service.
He was the devoted father of Jeffrey Erickson of Warwick, R.I., Andrea Erickson of Harrisville, R.I., and Robin Erickson of North Smithfield, R.I., and the loving grandfather of Brady Erickson, Cameron Erickson, Emily Erskine and Carly Erskine. He was the brother of Dorothy Brigham of Middleboro, Mass., and the late Helen Brownell of Wilmington, N.C.
In his off time, Bob was a coach for his son’s teams for the Burrillville Little League and enjoyed photography with an affinity for Nikon cameras. For nearly a decade, he and a colleague began a youth sports team photography business called Sports Photos. He was an avid sports fan following the Red Sox, the Patriots, NASCAR and PGA. He was a devoted family man, attending all of his children’s’ and grandchildren’s sports, academic, dance and theater events.
Bob was a kind and loving man in addition to being a very good listener. He was a fan of comedy, country music, dogs of all kinds, and was a jack-of-all-trades, able to fix most things.
His funeral service, to which friends and relatives are invited, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 11 a.m., at St. Theresa’s Church, 35 Dion Drive in Harrisville, R.I., where he and his family were parishioners for four decades.
Visiting hours are Friday, Oct. 21, from 2 to 5 p.m., at Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 435 Greenville Road, North Smithfield, R.I.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Beacon Palliative Care, 1 Catamore Blvd., East Providence, RI 02914, would be most appreciated. The family wishes to acknowledge the caregivers of The Lighthouse Care Center and of Beacon Palliative Care for the loving care they provided to Bob in his final months.
