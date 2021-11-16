Robert G. Sacs I, of Woonsocket, died Nov. 13, 2021, in his home.
He was the husband of Edna M. (Lemieux) Sacs, whom he married Feb. 4, 1976. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late James and Helen (Hallquist) Sacs, and stepson of the late Annis (Herzog) Sacs. He lived in Woonsocket for many years, and had previously lived in Lincoln, Warwick, and Cranston.
Mr. Sacs was a systems manager for Eastco RCA in Connecticut and Westwood, Mass., for 31 years. He later started his own business, Custom Woodworking by Bob, and retired in 1993. Bob was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, Woonsocket.
Besides his wife, Edna, he leaves two sons, James Sacs of Newton, N.C., and Robert Sacs II of Cameron, N.C.; two daughters, Virginia Radloff of Oxford, Mass., and Lorraine LaCroix of Woonsocket; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, William Sacs.
Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary, 266 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
