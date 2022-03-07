Robert H. Champagne, 61, of Pascoag, died March 4, 2022, in Webster, Mass.
He was the husband of Jocelyn (Rondeau) Champagne, whom he married May 4, 1985. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Robert G. and Eileen (Silvia) Champagne.
Bob worked as a sales manager for Imperial Ford, Mendon, Mass. He was an avid antique car enthusiast, enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles, and boating, typically on Echo Lake. He enjoyed fishing, working, and especially golfing. Tuesday nights were golf nights and he rarely missed it. He was proud to be a friend of Bill W. Bob was a dedicated San Diego Chargers fan, but his greatest love of all was his granddaughters.
Besides his wife, Jocelyn, he is survived by their two daughters, Courtney Champagne of Cumberland, and Katherin Bianchini her husband, Michael, and their daughters, Rowan and Reese, of Pascoag; his sister, Michelle Lyon of Killingly, Conn.; many nieces and nephews; as well as his two pups, a morkie, Baxter, and a rescue, Fenney. He was predeceased by his son, Justin Marc Champagne.
His funeral will be held Sunday, March 13, 2022, beginning with visitation at 1 p.m., followed by a service at 4 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Tomorrow Fund, RI Hospital Campus, POB Suite 422, 593 Eddy St., Providence RI 02903.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.