Robert H. Donelly, 61, of Albion, formerly of Cumberland, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Brockton VA Medical Center, after a long illness. He was the partner of Jeanne Lasko Crowley.
Born in Cumberland, he was the son of the late Robert and Marsha (McManus) Donelly. He resided in Albion for the past six years, previously residing in Pawtucket and Cumberland.
Following high school, he entered the United States Navy, serving our country proudly.
Mr. Donelly was a CDL driver for A. Duie Pyle for many years. He was previously employed by Estes Transportation for 15 years.
Rob (Bob) as he was affectionately known, was a Harley Davidson enthusiast. Those who love him will remember his fun loving personality, his ability to tell a story, his strong work ethic, and his love for the open road.
In addition to his beloved partner, Jeanne, he leaves daughter, LeeAnn Elkins of Florida; his step-daughter, Danielle Lasko, of Cumberland; his grandchildren, Lilye Lasko of Cumberland, Jaxon, Ezekiel and Rubie, all of Florida. He also leaves his siblings, Lori MacDonald and her husband, Andrew, and Robin Bates, all of North Kingstown; and his brother-in-law, Rick Hayden, of Cumberland. He was also the brother of the late Lisa Hayden of Cumberland.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Rob's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Friday, April, 21, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 6:45 p.m., followed by military honors.
