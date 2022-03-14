Robert H. Messier passed away peacefully Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the Hope Health & Palliative Care, Providence, with his loving family by his side.
He was the husband of Susan (Dusablon) Messier of Woonsocket. Bob and Sue were high school sweethearts and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 4, 2021.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Roland and Loretta (Cournoyer) Messier.
Bob and Sue were owner-operators of the former Party House. He worked for Almacs as a grocery manager for 35 years and also worked for Putnam Investments prior to retiring. He was a member of the Cercle Laurier and Knights of Columbus.
Bob enjoyed golfing, bowling, traveling, yard work, playing corn hole, cooking ragôut, and vacationing in the New England states. He was also an animal lover and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially weekends at Wallum Lake. He loved the Patriots, the Boston Red Sox and was very Patriotic - often displaying his tremendous love and respect for the American flag.
Besides his wife Sue, he is survived by his four children, Linda Mandeville and her husband, Charles, of Woonsocket, Michael Messier and his significant other, Sally Bogan, of Woonsocket, Lisa Provencal and her husband, Michael, of Cumberland, and Lori Perrico and her husband, Wayne, of Woonsocket; three siblings, Richard Messier of Cumberland, Jeannette Beauregard of Woonsocket, and Normand Messier of Woonsocket; his four grandchildren, whom he loved and adored, Andra, Kaylie, Julia, and Shane.
He was also the brother of the late Phillip Messier and Pauline Gince.
His Funeral will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 9 a.m. from the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road Woonsocket, RI 02895, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Anthony Church, Greene Street, Woonsocket. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bob’s name may be made to Hope Health Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Visit www.sdipardomcfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.