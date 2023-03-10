Robert J. Andrews Sr., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on March 8, 2023, his 83rd birthday.
He was the beloved husband of Marjorie M. (Hainey) Andrews for the past 60 years. Born on West Carpenter Street, in South Attleboro, Mass., he was the son of the late Vincent and Ida (Duquette) Andrews.
As a lifelong resident of South Attleboro, he had many lasting relationships within the community and through St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church. He volunteered in different capacities and comforted many people with his kind ear and experienced, compassionate advice. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Bob and Marge enjoyed life through many interests and extensive travel all over the world. He lived life when and how he should. He was known for his sense of humor as well as his multiple talents with watercolor painting, photography, and any other creative endeavor he set his mind to.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his son, Robert J. Andrews Jr. and his wife, Maureen, of Attleboro, Mass.; his daughter, Lori (Andrews) Soule and her husband, Scott, of Warren, R.I.; his five grandsons, Justin and Jeffrey Gilbert, Evan Andrews, Shane and Jack Guertin; his brother Ronald Andrews of Attleboro, Mass.; as well as nieces and nephews in the New England area. He was the brother of the late Vincent Andrews, late Mary (Andrews) Mulligan, and the late Norma (Andrews) Desnoyers.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Bob's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church, Baltic Street, South Attleboro. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Hope Health, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904, or to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 85 East Concord St., Ground Floor, Boston, MA 02118.
