Robert J. Egan passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Feb. 11 at the age of 94.
He joins Catherine, his wife of over 63 years, for their next adventure.
Bob, as he was known to most, was a life-long fixture in Woonsocket. He owned and operated the famous Shamrock Café on North Main Street, spent many years serving on both Woonsocket’s Zoning and Personal Boards. Bob was an original member of Field of Dreams Senior Softball League where he pitched a no hitter. He was a member of the Circle Laurier Club and the oldest member of the Elks Lodge in Woonsocket. Bob served as disaster chairman for the Woonsocket Chapter of the American Red Cross during the infamous Blizzard of 78.
Famously outgoing and kind to a fault, Bob was always quick to strike up a conversation and never shy about speaking his mind. Everywhere he went he either recognized a friend or made a new one. His gift for gab made him a behind the scene force in local Democratic politics and ultimately he was honored to attend President Carter’s inauguration.
Bob is survived by his four sisters, Mary Brand of Connecticut, Margaret Rabeck, Lorraine Proux and Patricia Menard; his daughter, Catherine Abate; his sons, Robert Jr. Richard and his wife, Denise, John and his wife, Tina; and his grandchildren Jennifer Egan Gannon and her husband, Steve, Christopher Abate and wife, Erin, Katlyn Abate, John Jr., Andrew, and Nicholas Egan, Amanda Egan and wife, Rachael, Sophie, Benjamin, and Liliana Egan, and his great-granddaughter, Kylie Abate.
His Funeral will be Friday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m., from the Kubaska Funeral Home, 33 Harris Ave., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in St. Charles Borromeo Church, North Main and Daniels streets, Woonsocket. Burial will be private. Visitation hours are Thursday, Feb. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited.
Funeral Mass can be viewed live streamed at 11:00 A.M. (on Feb. 17th, 2023) on his obituary at https://www.kubaskafuneralhome.com/obituary/Robert-Egan
