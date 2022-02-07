Robert J. Janik, 60, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Hope Health Hospice Center.
Born in Woonsocket, son of the late Edmund and Mary (Fostakowski) Janik.
Robert worked for Market Basket for several years. He was an avid bowler, he enjoyed watching baseball, football, and basketball. His teams included the Pittsburgh Steelers and the LA Lakers.
He is survived by his daughter, Toni Trahan, of Woonsocket; one brother, Jeffrey Janik, of Calif.; one sister, Elizabeth Palazini, of North Smithfield; one grandson, Gian Trahan; and his nieces and nephews.
He was also the father of the late Dan Janik and grandfather of the late Annabelle.
His family would like to give special thanks to the Cancer Center Staff, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, Sandrina Baldelli, and to his special friends, Mike Plante and Frank Dalti for all their support.
“Remember me with laughter and smiles because thats the way I remember you. If you remember me with tears and sadness, don’t remember me at all.” -Bob
A funeral home service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m., in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, R.I 02895. Burial is private. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hour is from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service.
