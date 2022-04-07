Robert J. Plouffe, 81, of Snake Hill Road, Glocester, passed away on Friday, April 1 surrounded by his family.
He was the husband of Dolores M. (Skrzymiarz) Plouffe. They had been married for 64 years.
Born in Central Falls, a son of the late Philip and Rolande (Moreau) Plouffe. He had lived in Glocester for 48 years, previously living in Pawtucket. He had been an entrepreneur for 54 years before retiring in 1987.
He liked boating, traveling, and spending time with his family.
Besides his wife he leaves his children, William J. “Bill” Plouffe and his wife, Esther, of North Scituate, Linda “Lynn” Belanger of Richmond, Susan A. Suprono and her husband, John, of East Hampton, Conn., Michele M. Smedberg and her husband, Bud, of Coventry, and Karen A. Jorgensen and her husband, Chris, of North Scituate. He was the brother of Ronald Plouffe of Rehoboth, Mass. He was the grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of nine. He was the brother-in-law of Sophie Herchel and her husband, Zeke, of Cumberland, and was the brother-in-law of the late Stella Burda.
His funeral and burial were private. If desired, donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101, www.stjude.org or Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02115, www.dana-farber.org.
