Robert J. Sidla, 62, of Cumberland, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, Feb. 28. 2022.
He was the beloved husband of Claire S. (Chapentier) Sidla, and they had been married for the past 34 years. He was the father of Nicholas R. Sidla and his wife, Ashley, of Rehoboth, Mass.
Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Anthony and Margaret (Mooney) Sidla. He was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
Sid, as he was affectionately known, enjoyed fishing, hiking, cooking and entertaining family and friends. He had a passion for music and enjoyed listening to his vast vinyl collection. Those who love him will always remember his gentle nature, positive attitude, his gift of laughter and conversation, as well as the love he had for his family and friends.
In addition to his beloved wife and son, he leaves his siblings, Richard Sidla and partner, Elizabeth Federman, of Cranston, R.I., David Sidla and his wife, Barbara, of Pascoag, Kenneth Sidla and his late wife, Natalie, of Cumberland, and Ann Marie Desmarais and her husband, Normand, of Cumberland; as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Robert's "Sid's" Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Sunday, March 6, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m., and continue on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 10 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., in the St. Aidan/St. Patrick Parish, 1465 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the New Hampshire Outdoor Council (NHOC), www.nhoutdoorcouncil.org.
