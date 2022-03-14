Robert J. Trant, 83, of Kennedy Manor, passed away Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in St. Antoine Residence.
He was the loving husband of Madeleine (Robidoux) Trant. Together, they would have celebrated 50 years of marriage in July of this year. He was born in Woonsocket, a son of the late Joseph and Jeannette (Landreville) Trant. Robert worked in the shipping and receiving department of AT Cross for many years, retiring in 2001. He was a good friend who was always willing to help anyone in need. He was an avid cribbage player and enjoyed trips to Twin River to play the slot machines.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his siblings: Donald Trant of Blackstone, and Pamela Haskell of North Smithfield, and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late David Trant and Judith Fortier.
Funeral arrangements are private.
