Robert K. Bowen, 85, of Millville, Mass., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, peacefully at home.
He is the beloved husband for 62 years of Ellen A. (Ethier) Bowen and the loving father of Dianne M. Moakley and her late husband, John, of Millville, Mass., Daniel R. Bowen and his wife, Helena, of Richmond, R.I., Erin A. Jacobs and her husband, Mark, of Narragansett, R.I., and Patrick M. Bowen of Millville, Mass. He leaves his cherished 7 grandchildren, Emily Goodwin and her husband, Gabriel, Andrew Dulac, Michael Moakley, Samantha Bowen, Meghan Jacobs, Tyler Jacobs and Margaret Bowen, and his 5 great-grandchildren, Rachel Dulac, Wyatt Goodwin, Ethan Goodwin, Kali Bowen-Robinson, and Maximus Bowen-Robinson. He was born in Woonsocket, R.I., on June 26, 1937, the son of the late Michael and Gertrude (Conway) Bowen. He is the brother of the late Michael Bowen Jr. Sister Margaret Bowen SSJ, Gertrude Rumberger and Tommy Bowen. He also leaves his nieces and nephews.
Bobby was a longtime resident of Millville formerly of Uxbridge, Mass., where he was raised. He was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School Class of 1955 and then attended Stonehill College in North Easton, Mass. He worked for 25 years as Maintenance Superintendent for Blackstone Millville Regional High School. Previously he held the position of vice president of the family business Bowen Bus Line in Millville for many years.
He was a United States Navy Veteran serving in the Reserves from 1954-1962 attaining the rank of BMSN during the Korean War and Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Post 411.
He was a member of the Millville Board of Selectman, having served two terms. He was a member of the Millville Fire Department and the Millville Senior Citizens Club, a member of the Knights of Columbus in Millville and Blackstone and a past member of the Millville Lions Club. He was a communicant of St. Augustine Church in Millville and Divine Mercy Church in Blackstone. He was an avid New England Patriots and Red Sox Fan. Bobby will be greatly missed.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 12th at 9 a.m. from Cartier’s Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, Mass., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at Divine Mercy Church, 48 St. Paul St., Blackstone, Mass. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Uxbridge, Mass. Visiting hours are on Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
