Robert K. Bowen, 85, of Millville, Mass., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, peacefully at home.

He is the beloved husband for 62 years of Ellen A. (Ethier) Bowen and the loving father of Dianne M. Moakley and her late husband, John, of Millville, Mass., Daniel R. Bowen and his wife, Helena, of Richmond, R.I., Erin A. Jacobs and her husband, Mark, of Narragansett, R.I., and Patrick M. Bowen of Millville, Mass. He leaves his cherished 7 grandchildren, Emily Goodwin and her husband, Gabriel, Andrew Dulac, Michael Moakley, Samantha Bowen, Meghan Jacobs, Tyler Jacobs and Margaret Bowen, and his 5 great-grandchildren, Rachel Dulac, Wyatt Goodwin, Ethan Goodwin, Kali Bowen-Robinson, and Maximus Bowen-Robinson. He was born in Woonsocket, R.I., on June 26, 1937, the son of the late Michael and Gertrude (Conway) Bowen. He is the brother of the late Michael Bowen Jr. Sister Margaret Bowen SSJ, Gertrude Rumberger and Tommy Bowen. He also leaves his nieces and nephews.

