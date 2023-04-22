Robert L. Boynes Sr., 93, passed away at home on Saturday, April 22, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the husband of Pauline E. (White) Boynes. They were married for the past 72 years.
Updated: April 22, 2023 @ 11:14 pm
Born in Methuen, Mass., he was the son of the late Leslie and Sarah Jane (Mack) Boynes. Robert resided in Cumberland for the past 51 years, previously residing in Reading, Pa., and Methuen, Mass.
He looked forward to meeting with his friends three days a week at Heart Health of Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket.
Robert enjoyed caring for his cars but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
He was a textile chemist and colorist for Crompton & Knowles Corporation, Stamford, Conn., for 32 years until his retirement, he was also a member of the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists.
Besides his wife he is survived by his four sons: Robert L. Boynes Jr., and his wife, Donna, of Swansea, Mass.; Richard A. Boynes and his wife, Elizabeth, of North Attleboro, Mass.; and Ronald S. Boynes and his wife, Rosa, of Cumberland; and David C. Boynes and his wife, Susan, of Glocester; his daughter, Paula J. Rothbaum, and her husband, Brian, of Sharon, Mass.; nine grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Jean Schmottlach.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Robert's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continuing on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, with a prayer service at 11 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
