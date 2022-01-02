Robert Lewis, 77, of Lincoln, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
He was the husband of Susan (Taylor) Lewis. They have been married for 54 years. Born in Providence, R.I., he was the son of Albert and Mary (Crawley) Lewis. Bob resided all of his life in Cumberland and Lincoln.
Bob was an avid camper and enjoyed working on cars. He was currently restoring his beloved 1959 Corvette. He was considered a jack of all trades. Bob also enjoyed spending time with his wife camping on Cape Cod, but he was happiest when he was surrounded by his loving grandchildren. He was a dog lover since he was a child and enjoyed spending time with his beloved dogs Rosie, and Chloe, who was with him until the end.
He worked in the R.I. jewelry manufacturing business for many years. Bob owned and operated his own jewelry business, Solder Crafts Inc., of Cumberland for seven years, before entering a career as a logistics coordinator with Raytheon Inc., and Memorex-Telex for many years, until an unfortunate injury left him disabled.
Along side his wife, he is survived by his son, Todd Lewis of Cumberland, and his daughters Brenda Lewis-DosSantos of Cumberland, and Deborah Lewis-Rondeau of Lincoln; his sister, Mary Rochelle, of East Lyme, Conn.; his four grandaughters Madison, Maya, Maci DosSantos and Juliana Paine, along with many nieces and nephews. He was the twin brother of the late William A. Lewis.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Bob's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at 10 a.m., in the Historic St. Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com .
