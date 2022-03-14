Robert P. Cardin, 81, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Landmark Medical Center with his family by his side.
He was the husband of Jeannette (Laprade) Cardin of Harrisville, married for 59 years. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Horace and Gertrude (Vanasse) Cardin.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a graduate of Mount St. Charles Academy, Class of 1959.
Robert worked as a Machinist for Crosby Valve & Gage for several years prior to retiring. He enjoyed going to car shows and spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Besides his wife, Jeannette, he survived by one daughter, Anne Marie Senior, and her husband, William, of Harrisville; one son, Marc Cardin and his wife. Catherine, of Connecticut, one sister, Rita Zellner, and her husband, Thomas of S.C.; four grandchildren, Amanda Cardin and her husband, John Conley; Olivia Peloquin; Abigail Cardin; and Andrew Cardin.
His Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 10 a.m., in St. Joseph Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket. Military Honors to follow. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are respectfully omitted.
The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895, is in charge of the arrangements. Visit www.sdipardomcfh.com.
