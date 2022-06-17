Robert P. Voelker, 68, of Lincoln, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at home. He was the husband of the late Cheryl (Rudinsky) Voelker.
Born in Gloversville, N.Y., he was the son of Mildred J. (Hallworth) Voelker of Cumberland and the late Robert J. Voelker. He resided in Lincoln for the most of his life.
Mr. Voelker was a former partner at Dynamic Motors in Pawtucket for several years, and later was employed by Sears Automotive in Attleboro, Mass.
Bob was a motorcycle enthusiast, most recently he loved to ride the open road on his red Gold Wing. He also loved attending car shows and fishing the local ponds. Those who love him will always remember him as an avid reader and a history buff.
In addition to his mother, he leaves his two brothers, Mark Voelker and his wife, Deborah, of Lincoln and Scott Voelker and his wife, Debra, of Pascoag; his daughter, Amy Newhall, and her husband, Thomas, of Rockbridge Baths, Va.; his two grandchildren, Julia and Fisher; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Bob's Life Celebration to be held with visiting Hours on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 1 p.m. in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations may be made in his memory to the Rhode Island’s Volunteer Network For Community Cats.
To view the online memorial, visit jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
