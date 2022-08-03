Robert Paul McKenney, 76, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, peacefully with family by his side at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence.
Robert was born in Bristol, Conn., in 1946, to the late Helen (Riddoch) and Paul S. McKenney. He moved with his family to Smithfield where he would later start his own family and spend most of his life.
He graduated from URI in 1968 where he studied mathematics. He was a computer programmer for IBM before venturing off with his own business. Throughout his life, he was a devoted athlete, coach, and fan of sports. Baseball was his favorite sport, and he was a catcher at Hope High, URI, and the Cotuit Kettleers of the Cape Cod Baseball League.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Demers/Hegarty) McKenney, of Smithfield, his sons Paul R. McKenney and wife, Julie, of Glocester, and Marc McKenney and wife, Cindy, of San Francisco. He was the grandfather of Ella and Cade McKenney.
He was the brother of Allan McKenney and late wife, Dorothea, of Smithfield, and Joan King and husband, William, of Mattituck, N.Y. He was the brother-in-law of James Hegarty and wife, Patricia, of Cranston. He was the uncle of Michaela Musso, Allyson King, Christopher McKenney, Timothy King, and Matthew King.
A celebration of Robert’s life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at noon at The Way Ministries, 1 Oakleigh Ave., North Providence. Donations in his memory may be made to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904, 401-415-4206, and online at their website.
