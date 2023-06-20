Robert R. Bergeron, 84, of Woonsocket, R.I., passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Hope Health Hospice Center, Providence, R.I.
He was the beloved husband of Monique A. (Briere) Bergeron, together of 60 years and married for 59 years. Born in Woonsocket, R.I., on Feb. 16, 1939, he was the son of the late Thomas Bergeron and Alma (Pero) Bulwa and her late husband, Joseph Bulwa.
He is the brother of Dennis Bergeron and his wife, Tammy, of Nebraska, Gail Pelletier and her husband, Jacques, of Florida, and the late Ronnie Bergeron and his wife, Linda Bergeron, of Nebraska. Bob leaves his brother-in-law Armand A. Briere Jr. of Foster, R.I.; his sister-in-law, Rachel Gaboury and her husband, Robert, of Louisiana; his goddaughter, Debra Cook, and her late husband, Mark Cook; his godson, Jayden Cook, and many nieces and nephews.
He was a resident of Woonsocket for most of his life. Bob and Monique had also resided at Lake Hiawatha in Blackstone, Mass., for seven years. Bob worked as a mail handler at the U.S. Post Office in Providence, R.I.
Bob was an avid golfer, enjoyed bowling and riding his motorcycle. He was a member of the Cercle Laurier and enjoyed playing cards there. Bob was a member of the Providence Deaf Club and played cards with his deaf friends and played basketball for the deaf. Bob will be greatly missed.
Visiting time will be on Friday, June 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Cartier’s Funeral Home, 151 South Main St. (Route 126), Bellingham, Mass. A funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.