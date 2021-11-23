Robert R. Theroux, 91, formerly of Wellsville, N.Y., passed away peacefully Nov. 22, 2021, in Bayberry Commons, Pascoag, surrounded by his family.
Bob was born in 1930 in Slatersville, R.I., to Alice (Remy) Theroux and Donat Theroux. Bob graduated from Burrillville High School in 1947 and served in the U.S. Navy, from which he was honorably discharged in 1952. He attended Wentworth Institute of Technology, graduating from the Steam and Diesel Engineering program in 1956. He then moved to Connecticut to start a long career with Terry Steam Turbine Corporation. In 1957, he married Isabelle (Carroll) and together they raised three daughters. Bob and Isabelle moved to Wellsville, N.Y., in 1987, and he began a long and happy retirement in 1992.
Bob could turn his hand to anything, be it building a porch, renovating a kitchen, or restoring an antique motorcycle. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and had a number of other hobbies including playing tennis, HO gauge trains, and radio-controlled model airplanes. Bob loved dogs and could regularly be seen walking his beloved Kia, and later Callie, around Wellsville.
Bob was predeceased by his wife, Isabelle, and also by his only sister, Claire (Theroux) Cahill. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Christine and Thomas Sayles of Mount Pleasant, S.C., Pauline and David DiSciacca of Enfield, Conn., and Claire and Dipen Parekh of Amersham, U.K. He is also survived by a granddaughter, two grandsons, two great-granddaughters, two great-grandsons, and many nieces and nephews, including Kathy (Cahill) Leclerc of North Smithfield, to whom he was especially close.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at 10 a.m., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville, and may be viewed live online at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/7683756126 . Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA-Allegany County, P.O. Box 181, Belmont, NY 14895, and online at spcaallegany.org or to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org .
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.