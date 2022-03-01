Dolbey, Robert S. “Bob”, 96, recently recognized as the oldest citizen in Foster, passed away March 1, 2022.
He was the husband of the late Norma (Duff) Dolbey. Born in Johnston, he was the son of the late Samuel and Florence (Bird) Dolbey.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Betty Rogers (Edwin) of Scituate; two granddaughters, Chelsea Colburn and Megan Rogers; three great-grandchildren, Leeland, Paige and Brooke. He leaves his special niece and nephew Kathy and Steve Laplante and a sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Betty) Birmingham. He was the father of the late Deborah Colburn.
Bob was an Army Veteran of WWII and proudly served in the R.I. National Guard for several years. He was the owner of the Chopmist Exxon Station for several years. He enjoyed spending summers at Matunuck Beach and gardening.
A funeral service will be held Friday, March 4, at 10 a.m., in the Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, 571 West Greenville Road, Scituate. Burial with military honors will be in Phillips Memorial Cemetery, Foster. Calling hours will be held Thursday, 4-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Foster Ambulance Corps., P.O. Box 62, Foster, RI 02825.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.