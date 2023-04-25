Robert W. Larivee, 77, of Lincoln, passed away on April 24, 2023, after a brief illness.
He was born in Cumberland and was the beloved husband of Mabel (Gonzalez) Larivee, whom he married on Oct. 3, 1998.
Robert worked as a plant manager in the textile industry for several area companies, including Texcel Company in Valley Falls, retiring in 2019 after a long and successful career.
In his free time, Robert enjoyed gardening and taking care of his grandchildren. He was a loving father to his two daughters, Erika Larivee and Peggy Merhi.
Robert is survived by his wife, daughters, his six grandchildren, two great-granddaughters; his brother, Roger A. Larivee, and his wife, Lucille, of Cumberland, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Theresa Turcotte, Lillian Richard, Norman Larivee, Gerard Larivee, Leo Larivee, and Raymond Larivee.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Robert's' Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m., and continuing on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 10 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
Robert will be remembered for his kind heart, and his love for his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
