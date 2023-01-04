Roberta K. Charland, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in South Kingstown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with family around her. She was the wife of the late James P. Charland Sr.
Born in Wrentham, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Freeman F. and Marjorie L. (Peary) Kelley. She resided in Cumberland for most of her life.
Roberta was an avid gardener, she enjoyed playing bingo, scrabble, knitting, arts & crafts, and the slots, but not necessarily in that order. She loved lobster sandwiches, clam cakes and "chowdah," and made the best pies and cinnamon rolls. Most of all, she loved her family and friends.
She was a former communicant of St. Joan of Arc Church, Cumberland, and a member of the Lovely Ladies of St. Joan of Arc.
She is survived by her children and family: Michelle Therien of Cumberland, R.I., James P Charland Jr. and his wife, Robin, of Dover, N.H., Dianne Bowman and her husband, Tom, of Fort Wayne, Ind. , Jeanne Benoit of Savanah, Ga., William Charland and his wife, Debra, of Fort Wayne, Ind., Daniel Charland and his wife Ana of Wakefield, R.I., David Charland and his wife, Nan, of Gainesville, Fla.; 14 grandchildren, and many great and great-great grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Jeffrey Charland, grandmother of the late Peter T. James, and sister of the late Dorothy Schofield, Barbara Hayes, Freeman F. Kelley Jr., and Marjorie (Betty) Wambolt.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Roberta's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continuing Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at 9 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., in St. Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
