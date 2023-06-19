Roberto Rivera, 77, entered into eternal rest on June 17, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the beloved husband of 51 years of Ann M. (De Blasio) Rivera. Born in the Bronx, N.Y., he was the son of the late Gilberto Rivera and Josephina (Vincente) Zwilling.
Trained at Bellevue Hospital, N.Y., Bob was a CRNA for over 50 years. He worked at Rhode Island Hospital and Windham Hospital, Conn. A Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, he lived in Scituate for the last 48 years. He was a past president of the R.I. Association of Nurse Anesthetists, an instructor of Advanced Cardiac Life Support, a Eucharistic Minister at St. Joseph’s Church and the 1994 Scituate Citizen of the Year. His greatest joys were his grandsons.
In addition to his wife, Ann, he is survived by his daughter, Lesley Green, her husband, Jay and their two sons, all of Scituate. He was the father of the late Jennifer A. Rivera.
His funeral will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 8:45 a.m., from the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Joseph Church, Danielson Pike, North Scituate.
Burial with military honors will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation will be held in the funeral home Friday, June 23, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in his name, to the Gloria Gemma Foundation, 249 Roosevelt Ave., Suite 201, Pawtucket, RI 02860. For online condolences, visit, www.TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com.
