Robin A. Riel, 53, of Blackstone, passed away June 25, 2023, in Rhode Island Hospital surrounded by family.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of Marguerite (Perron) Losardo of North Smithfield, and the late Robert Riel.
For 25 years, Robin was the proud owner of Ocean State Dance Academy. There, she took pride in fostering a love for dance for so many people. She was a New England Patriots Cheerleader for the 2000/2001 season, she continued as a New England Patriots photographer and was most recently a member of New England Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni Association. Throughout her years, Robin has given back to the community in many ways, including doing fundraisers for Hasbro Children's Hospital and numerous other charities. Robin was one of the founding members of Hearts with Hope, a Woonsocket based non-profit. Robin could often be found at First Beach in Newport or at Brenton Point State Park, watching the kites. She always had a camera in hand ready to capture the beauty of life.
She is survived by her children, Amanda Forget, Lucien Forget and his three children, Lucien, Madeleine, Henri; Drew Galipeau, Brooke Saillant, and the late Kathryn Galipeau. Additionally, she is survived by her significant other, Brian Beausoleil, of Blackstone, Mass.; and her siblings Robert Riel of Tucson, Ariz., Theresa Riel of Manville, R.I., Patricia Reynolds of Orem, Utah, James Richardson of Burrillville, R.I., Kenneth Riel of San Antonio, Texas, Kelly Johnson of Thompson, Conn., Deborah Cooper of Titusville, Fla., Wendy Spradley of Ogden, Utah, and Jennifer Cunanan of Woonsocket, R.I.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, July 11, 2023, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph's Church, 1220 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, R.I. Burial will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, 310 Wrentham Road, Bellingham, Mass. Calling hours are Monday, July 10, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, R.I.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hasbro Children's Hospital to honor her late daughter: Hasbro Children’s Hospital, RI Hospital Foundation, Development Office, PO Box H, Providence, RI 02901.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com.
