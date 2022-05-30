Rodney Allen MacKenzie, 67, passed away suddenly on May 28, 2022.
Rodney was born to Frank and Jessie (Crowley) MacKenzie, in Pawtucket, R.I. He was a graduate of Tolman High School and Boston University. Rodney continued his education and earned his MBA at Boston College.
Rodney was an avid golfer and had been a member at Pawtucket Country Club and Segregansett Country Club.
Rodney is survived by three sons Scott (Stephanie) MacKenzie, Trevor (Heather) MacKenzie, Matthew (LeAnne) MacKenzie; two brothers, Frank (Kathleen) MacKenzie III, and Bruce (Louise) MacKenzie. He is also survived by four grandchildren, whom he adored: Chessa, Logan, Katelyn, and William. Rodney is further survived by his longtime partner, Janice Fournier, as well as Janice's daughter, Stacee Fournier, and her boyfriend, Derek Melanson.
Rodney brought irreplaceable joy to the lives of his family and friends. He will be missed profoundly.
Visitation will be held for Rodney at William W. Tripp Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. A service to celebrate Rodney's life will be held at Epworth United Methodist Church, 915 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, on Friday, June 3, 2022, starting at 10 a.m. Relatives, friends, golf buddies, and well-wishers are all invited. A luncheon will be held afterwards at Pawtucket Country Club.
Contributions in Rodney's name may be made to the John P. Burke Memorial Fund Scholarship online or can be mailed to One Button Hole Drive, Providence, RI 02909. For complete obituary visit: www.trippfuneralhome.com.
