Roger A. Poisson, 60, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Born in and a lifelong resident of Woonsocket, he was an active resident of St. Germain Manor.
He was the son of the late Doris April Poisson and Lionel Poisson. Roger worked at Stericycle for many years, also at Walmart. He was a die hard Red Sox fan and loved the New England Patriots.
He leaves his brothers Lionel Poisson of Cranston, R.I., Bob Poisson of Warwick, R.I.; four sisters, Louise McParlin of Clermont, Fla., Elaine Kill of North Smithfield, R.I., Denise Carr of Patterson, Texas, Michelle Maker of Spring Hill, Fla., and predeceased sister Rita Wigglesworth. He also leaves stepmother, Betty Traghella, of Plainville, Mass., stepfather ,Tom Traghella, of Taunton Mass.; half-sisters Jennifer Hammond, Pawtucket, R.I., Debra Bravetti-Dumont Norton, Mass.; half-brother to Jeffrey Traghella of Smithfield, R.I., Gregory Traghella of Providence, R.I.; along with numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and even great-great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriners in his honor.
