Roger A. Poisson, 60, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Born in and a lifelong resident of Woonsocket, he was an active resident of St. Germain Manor.

He was the son of the late Doris April Poisson and Lionel Poisson. Roger worked at Stericycle for many years, also at Walmart. He was a die hard Red Sox fan and loved the New England Patriots.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.