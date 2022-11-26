It is with great sadness that the family of Roger Aime Gelinas announce his passing on Nov. 25, 2022.Roger died peacefully at his home in Aiken, S.C., after a long illness.

Roger was born on Sept. 7, 1944, to Lionel and Elda (nee Whalen) Gelinas of Woonsocket, R.I. He was a graduate of the 1962 class at Mount St. Charles Academy and received his bachelor's degree in business management from Bryant College in 1966. He was a successful businessman, having worked for 30 years for the Shell Oil Company as an independent dealer. In 1970 he married Denise Aimee Gelinas (née Lambert). They resided in Woonsocket, R.I., Springfield, Mass., Bellingham, Mass., and Cumberland, R.I., before retiring to Aiken, S.C., in 2008.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.