It is with great sadness that the family of Roger Aime Gelinas announce his passing on Nov. 25, 2022.Roger died peacefully at his home in Aiken, S.C., after a long illness.
Roger was born on Sept. 7, 1944, to Lionel and Elda (nee Whalen) Gelinas of Woonsocket, R.I. He was a graduate of the 1962 class at Mount St. Charles Academy and received his bachelor's degree in business management from Bryant College in 1966. He was a successful businessman, having worked for 30 years for the Shell Oil Company as an independent dealer. In 1970 he married Denise Aimee Gelinas (née Lambert). They resided in Woonsocket, R.I., Springfield, Mass., Bellingham, Mass., and Cumberland, R.I., before retiring to Aiken, S.C., in 2008.
Roger was a proud veteran, having served in the United States Coast Guard from 1966-1970. The years on the water led to a fondness for the ocean that continued throughout his life. In addition, Roger was an active member of the Elks Lodge 850 of Woonsocket, where he frequently met with friends to share an after-work beverage and served on various committees and as a trustee. Roger also enjoyed golfing, gardening, and spending time with family. While his impatient nature was somewhat of a joke in the family, he seemed to have endless tolerance for his grandchildren, who were the light of his life.
In addition to his wife of 52 years, Denise of Aiken S.C., Roger is survived by his son, Michael Gelinas, and his fiancée, Tracy Gaucher, of Attleboro, Mass., and granddaughters Marissa and Hazelle; his daughter, Amy Gelinas, and son-in-law, Orlando Chinea, of Lafayette, Colo., and grandsons Nicolas and Javier and granddaughter Lucia; sister Susanne Gautreau and brother-in-law Richard, of Woonsocket, R.I.; sister Louise Gelinas of Pompano Beach, Fla.; and several nieces and a nephew. A funeral mass at St. Gerard of Aiken is planned for Dec. 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. Interment will be held in June 2023 at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to the Lupus Foundation of America (https://www.lupus.org). The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803-649-6234) has charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.