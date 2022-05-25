Roger B. Blanchette Jr., 75, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in the Kent Regency, Warwick.
Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Roger B. and Yvonne (Gauvin) Blanchette Sr. Roger resided in Warwick for the past 15 years, previously residing in Cumberland and Madison, N.H.
He was a member of the R.I. Trucking Association and the New England Chem Club.
Roger enjoyed snowmobiling and hunting, but most of all he cherished time spent with his family and friends.
He is survived by his son, Glen Blanchette, and his wife, Ashley, of Harrisville; his two grandchildren Lydia and Mason Blanchette; and his brother, David W. Blanchette, and his wife, Denise, of Cumberland; two nephews, Michael Blanchette of Pascoag and Christopher Blanchette of Woonsocket. He also leaves his fiance of 15 years, Susan Silva, of Warwick. He was formerly the husband of Darlene (Burke) Reardon of Brownfield, Maine.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Roger's Life Celebration to be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon, in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
